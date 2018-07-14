One driver is dead after two vehicles collided Saturday while traveling on Interstate 10 in Baker County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver of an Acura MDX was traveling westbound on Interstate 10 in the left lane, says FHP, when it merged into the right travel lane, colliding with a westbound GMC Yukon.

The Acura continued westbound on the right shoulder before reentering the right travel lane and colliding with the GMC a second time.

The collisions caused both vehicles to leave the roadway and hit a tree line, killing the driver of the Acura.

The deceased has not been identified, pending notification of the next of kin.

The conditions of both the driver and passenger of the Yukon remain unknown.

© 2018 WTLV