Driver in crash that took life of Lake City 15-year-old did not have license, FHP says

FHP said Monday it is still too early in the investigation to determine what charges, if any, will be filed.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — (Note: The video above is from a previous related report.)

The driver in a deadly crash in Columbia County that took the life of a 15-year-old boy last week did not have a permit, although he is old enough to obtain one, the Florida Highway Patrol said Monday.

Friends identified the victim killed in the crash as Nevaeh Highsmith. Another 15-year-old was behind the wheel driving south on SW Tustenuggee Avenue near the intersection of SW Minnie Glen around 10:40 p.m. Thursday when he drove off the road, hit a tree and flipped the car several times, the FHP report says.

A passenger who was in the car told First Coast News the driver said he saw a deer on the dark road and then swerved really hard before the car started flipping.

When the car hit the tree, it overturned multiple times and then came to a final rest in an upright position on the west shoulder, FHP's report says. Highsmith was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.