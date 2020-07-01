A tow-truck driver is dead following a crash involving a semi-truck in St. Johns County early Tuesday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol says Darren Grincewich, 34, of Satsuma, Fla. was killed as a result of the crash.

According to a crash report released by FHP, the incident happened at 4:15 a.m. on I-95 near mile marker 302.

FHP says a semi-truck was parked along Interstate 95 NB and was somehow struck by a tow truck. The driver of the tow truck was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers say.

The exact cause and chain of events are still under investigation by FHP.