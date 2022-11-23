x
Driver crashes car into 18-year-old on Blanding Boulevard

The 18-year-old was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries from the early morning crash.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A young man is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Clay County early on Wednesday morning.

A 70-year-old driving a van was traveling northbound on Blanding Boulevard while a pedestrian was crossing, around 4 a.m. 

The front of the van crashed into an 18-year-old man at the Jefferson Avenue intersection. He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol crash report. 

The crash is still under investigation, officials said. 

