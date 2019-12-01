JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A driver involved in a wrong-way crash was arrested Friday on the Southside after witnesses say he fled the scene on foot before turning up shirtless and disheveled in a neighbor's backyard.

The driver was heading east into westbound traffic on Beach Boulevard at around 2 p.m. when he crashed into a ditch, according to witnesses.

Traffic slowed to a crawl as authorities worked to clean up the wreck.

After the crash, surveillance video from a nearby Avery Motors captured the moment the man took off into the woods toward a neighborhood on Lantana Lakes Drive.

Neighbors said they saw a disheveled man with no shirt come through a backyard where he began knocking on the back window.

"He was kind of strange looking. I did not open the door," one neighbor said. "I did not want to take a chance to have him come in. I told him to get out."

The man's identity and the reason behind the incident are unknown.

First Coast News requested a report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office but have not heard back.