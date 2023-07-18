Fernandina Beach woman killed driving into logs on back of tractor-trailer

Just after midnight Tuesday, a woman was killed in a crash on State Road 200 when her car collided with a tractor-trailer.

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — A woman was killed when the front of her car hit logs that were in the back of a tractor-trailer just after midnight Tuesday, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

The woman, a 25-year-old from Fernandina Beach, was driving on State Road 200 near Felmor Road.

The FHP report says she was following too close behind the tractor-trailer, which caused the accident.

She was taken to UF Health where she was pronounced dead.