Fernandina Beach woman killed driving into logs on back of tractor-trailer

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — A woman was killed when the front of her car hit logs that were in the back of a tractor-trailer just after midnight Tuesday, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.
The woman, a 25-year-old from Fernandina Beach, was driving on State Road 200 near Felmor Road.
The FHP report says she was following too close behind the tractor-trailer, which caused the accident.
She was taken to UF Health where she was pronounced dead.
The 28-year-old tractor-trailer driver was unharmed.