PALM COAST, Fla. — The news business is often about covering stories of the extraordinary. Much of it is tragic, but sometimes it’s, well, just … extraordinary.

“About two weeks ago this idea came up, ‘Hey, what if we fed 5,000 people in our community?’” Andrew Hale, executive pastor at Parkview Church in Palm Coast told First Coast News Saturday afternoon. In fact, the idea was to feed 5,000 families, not just individuals, and, according to all involved, it was mission accomplished.

“We rallied,” Palm Coast Mayor Milissa Holland said. “We partnered with our faith-based community, which always does an extraordinary job.”

There’s that word “extraordinary.” In just a few weeks’ time, Holland said the community raised more than $100,000 in cash donations and so much more in food gifts, enough not just for 5,000 people or even 5,000 families, but enough to feed 5,000 families of four for an entire week each.

That collaboration reached a crescendo Saturday in front of city hall, as about 200 volunteers - including from churches, radio stations, and city government – held a well-orchestrated drive-thru style donation drive. Recipients didn’t even need to get out of their cars, simply popping their trunks and door locks as volunteers descended with carton after carton of food.

“We have peanut butter, rice, we have mac & cheese, sort of those non-perishable items,” Mayor Holland listed among the groceries handed out.

Perhaps even more mindboggling than the sheer amount of food – at three meals a day the assumptive total would be enough for about 420,000 meals – is that the drive was open to anyone who simply showed up.

“Everyone is eligible,” the mayor explained. “There’s not a checkpoint here, we’re not checking driver’s license, we’re not checking for if they qualify for food. It is just for anybody that’s in need, anyone that’s struggling, anyone that has a heightened level of anxiety, lost their job, needs some help.”

“We’re not looking for where you live or your residence,” pastor Hale echoed. “We just want to make sure you have what you need.”

Vehicle after vehicle, drivers who spoke with First Coast News shared a tone of gratitude.

“Every little bit helps,” one woman said from behind the wheel.

“It’s been so hard because we’ve been off for 40 days,” one man said of his work and income situation.

“It was unfathomable until I got here, to see how many people that were here, that were in need,” volunteer Janet Lemyre said.

“It’s going to help a whole lot,” said yet another recipient, who then spontaneously addressed the people loading her car and others’ in a blur of activity. “Thank you very much, for all the volunteers.”

But, with sparkling weather to match the hopefulness of the occasion, it was yet another layer of marvel to learn that the various organizations and individuals who made this day possible were already planning to make it a bi-weekly event, indefinitely.

“So every two weeks our residents can expect, with the money that we’ve raised to continue to make sure we’re trying to meet the need of our community,” Mayor Holland said, speaking of the $100,000-plus dollars raised so far, “that will help sustain this program moving forward.”

Before saying goodbye, Lemyre pointed out a reciprocal blessing.

“To put a smile on somebody’s face,” she said.

“Even if it’s behind a mask?” I asked in mock seriousness.

“Even if it’s behind a mask!” she laughed.

In order to learn more about upcoming food drives, mayor Holland urged people to check www.palmcoastconnect.com.

Pastor Hale explained that people who don’t have necessary transportation to future drives can contact Parkview Church to try arranging assistance. The church’s web site and phone number are https://www.parkviewlife.com/ and 386-445-5440.