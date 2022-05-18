The Turtle Survival Alliance "shellebrates" World Turtle Day this weekend with a fundraiser in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Turtle Survival Alliance will be "shellebrating" World Turtle Day this weekend with a fundraiser at Bold City Brewery on Rosselle St.

Tabitha Hootman, lead field scientist for the Turtle Survival Alliance – North American Freshwater Turtle Research Group sent out the following invite:

"We have partnered with Bold City Brewery, the Jacksonville chapter of the American Association of Zoo Keepers (AAZK), and the Jacksonville Herpetological Society to bring "Drink Beer, Save Turtles" to Jacksonville.

We invite everyone to come out and raise a pint for conservation this Friday, May 20th from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The fine folks from the Jacksonville Herpetological Society will be on hand with live turtles and tortoises to meet and learn about. Bold City Brewing will be generously donating $1 per beer sold to the conservation mission of the Turtle Survival Alliance.

Meet the Keepers from the Jacksonville Zoo, hear about their work and browse a selection of TSA/DBST merchandise that will be available. Talk with TSA's North Florida Field Lead and learn about our new turtle project, right here in Jacksonville.