There may be no greater victory than beating cancer, but the Busby family on St. Simons Island celebrated the moment 6-year-old Chase took his last chemo pill.

Chase was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) in 2015, when he was just three years old.

Chase has never received a trophy. He's had to battle cancer for most of his childhood, which kept him out of competitive sports. Dreams Come True, an organization granting wishes for kids, partnered with Holmes Custom to make him one after people brought in recycled trophies.

"We told Holmes Custom what we wanted to do, and with no hesitation, they signed up for it," said Andrea Siracusa, the Director of Community Relations with Dreams Come True Jacksonville.

Tiffany Thompson, Customer Service Manager for Holmes Custom, said, "We all know that there are so many trophies sitting around -- old, unused -- what better to do than recycle and do this for a great cause?"

Chase was the first child in the program to get a trophy. They still have about 200 more recycled trophies to give out to kids like him.

Chase's father, Chris Busby, said, "You go through this and you get scared that you're going to lose your child. Each day is special, and every day you wake up knowing each day is not a given. Each day is a blessing."

The family has a sign outside their home that reads "#NoMoreChemo," given to them by Dreams Come True.

Chase will still have to see an oncologist every few weeks, but he's another step closer to being cancer free.

