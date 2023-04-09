Did you hear the loud boom last night? Here's what it was

If you were up after midnight, you heard it. If you were outside, you saw it. If you were asleep, it could've woken you.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Many of you may have heard a loud boom around midnight Sunday night. Maybe you saw a fireball soaring through the sky. It was quite the spectacle and thankfully there are a lot of pictures and videos if you missed it!

The Dragon capsule returned from space bringing four Crew-6 astronauts back to Earth after a six-month stay on the International Space Station. The capsule made a splashdown landing off the coast of Florida.

Your First Coast News Most Accurate Weather Team gave you a heads-up over the weekend about this, so there were plenty of people across the area with their cameras ready.

Several First Coast News Weather Watchers posted in our Facebook group, including folks from St. Augustine to southeast Georgia. "Awesome view watching it come in over St Augustine!" First Coast News Weather Watcher Trevor Schellenberger said. "Almost flew directly overhead."

"Now that was awesome," First Coast News Weather Watcher Richard Hoy described.

The National Weather Service in Jacksonville shared a video and even their partners at the NWS in Tampa Bay.

Meteorologist Robert Speta saw the reentry and posted, "Heard the classic sonic boom about 5 minutes after. Then, the entire neighborhood's dogs woke up."

The Dragon capsule left the International Space Station at 7:05 a.m. Sunday.

Crew-6 is made up of NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, and UAE astronaut Sultan Alneyadi.

The crew originally launched from the Kennedy Space Center on March 2, 2023.

NASA's Dragon Capsule as it soared across the night sky #clearskies 🌔🚀 pic.twitter.com/Ni5vmiymqe — NWS Jacksonville (@NWSJacksonville) September 4, 2023

Dragon capsule flying over Jacksonville on reentry. Heard the classic sonic boom about 5 minutes after this. Then the entire neighborhoods dogs waking up. pic.twitter.com/J1jbS2nNA4 — Robert Speta (@RobertSpetaWX) September 4, 2023