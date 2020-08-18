Congressman John Rutherford wins primary challenge, setting up November showdown with opponent Donna Deegan

Longtime Duval Sheriff and 4th Congressional District incumbent now faces November challenge from breast cancer advocate and former television anchor Donna Deegan.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Incumbent 4th District Congressman John Rutherford easily disposed of a primary challenge by fellow Republican Erick Aguilar Tuesday, setting up a contest with Democratic challenger Donna Deegan in November.

The 4th District covers all of Nassau, most of Duval and part of St. Johns counties

Rutherford is the former sheriff of Duval County. Deegan is a breast cancer advocate who started The Donna Foundation, and a former anchor at First Coast News. (Her husband, Tim Deegan, is the station’s chief meteorologist.)

District 4 (formerly District 3) is a historically powerful seat, previously occupied by Republicans Tillie Fowler and Ander Crenshaw.

Rutherford first won the seat in 2016 and was re-elected two years later. The district went for President Trump, a Republican, in 2016 by a margin of 28 points. Trump won Florida by 1.2 points.

Aguilar was a first-time candidate who ran a largely self-funded campaign.

Deegan did not face a primary opponent.

According to current FEC filings, Deegan has raised $644,857 and spent just over half of that. Rutherford has raised $792,466 and also spent about half.