There's a new flavor in town, but it's not so easy to get your hands on.

WACO, Texas — The fall season has brought the popular soda brand, Dr. Pepper, to release a new flavor to try and match those cozy feelings.

If you're looking for a soda that fully encapsulates the flavor of bourbon with notes of vanilla, caramel, chocolate and cherry this could be the one for you. This beverage also happens to be non-alcoholic despite it's warming sensation upon taste.

You might feel inclined to go to your local grocery store and pick up a pack, but unfortunately you can't do that. Despite Waco, Texas being the city where Dr. Pepper originated from, it is not commercially sold here.

This limited-edition Fansville Reserve requires you to sign up for their rewards program, Pepper Perks. After you do this you will need to participate in an online scratch game which could win you the prize of a can.

All of this is free, you will just need to input your name and email upon registry and with a little luck on your side, you could be one of the select few to enjoy this beverage.