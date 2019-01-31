JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Brunswick, Ga. is nearly 300 miles from Marianna, Florida, but it is the home of Roger Kiser.

Kiser, 73, authored the book "The White House Boys: An American Tragedy" and is one of the survivors of the Dozier Reform School for Boys.

"There were bloody beatings, bloody beatings, boys disappearing," he said. "It was just unbelievable."

Kiser was at Dozier twice, in 1959 and again in 1961. He revealed the atrocities in his book.

In 2018, the State of Florida publicly acknowledged the school's hidden past.

"The state's concern now is just getting this behind them," he said

This week, the state deeded the property to Jackson County. Kiser is disappointed because he said the Senate said it would not do so.

"Jackson County and Marianna were the perpetrators of this for over 100 years," he said, "Now they're being rewarded by getting the property back."

He described it as salt in the wounds of the survivors.

" A lot of the men are upset," he said.

Kiser said it is the survivors' understanding that the county is considering using the property for another school, one for children with Autism.

Sign up for the GMJ On the Go Thanks for signing up! Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Please check your email to confirm your subscription. Please try again later.

Submit

"I don't think that is the right thing to do," he said.

Kristie Cloud is the spokesperson for Jackson County. She said Jackson County Alternative School is now on the property and that will end in 2020.

She said she has no knowledge of another school. Cloud provided this statement:

"The property formerly known as Dozier and now referred to as Endeavor is comprised of 919-acres.

In 2015, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity provided a grant through the Rural Infrastructure Fund program to assist with obtaining the McCallum Sweeny Industrial Site Certification for 258 acres adjacent to Exit 136 on Interstate 10 in Jackson County. A portion of the industrial site is being used as the Family Dollar Distribution Center. When combined, the industrial site and Dozier Property will encompass almost 1,200 acres with a focus on growing and recruiting logistics operations and light manufacturing.

Due to damage from Hurricane Michael and aging structures on the property, the Jackson County Board of County Commissioners will begin discussions regarding which buildings on the property to demolish and which may be repaired or renovated. Much of the potential use for the property is still in the planning stages at this time."

Kiser said he would like to see a memorial on the property for the boys who died while enrolled in Dozier.

There are plans for a memorial under consideration.

He said if the future use of the property includes a school, he and other survivors will be ready to oppose it.