Dozens gather at Fernandina Beach to remember teen killed in plane crash

18-year-old Alexis George died in a plane crash on Friday. David Cuttino also died in the incident.

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — She was heading off to college with a full ride and aspirations to be a pilot. Family friends of 18-year-old Alexis George came together to remember her life.

She died in a plane crash on Friday. The pilot of the plane was also killed.

As the sun came up Wednesday morning on Fernandina Beach, the sky remained gray matching the mood as dozens of people who loved 18-year-old Alexis George met at the pier.

Friends tossed flowers into the ocean by the pier. Others collected plants to give to her mom to plant in her garden for her daughter.

A close family friend tells First Coast News that Alexis cherished her faith and spread kindness.

She graduated from Fernandina Beach High School at the beginning of the month and was set to attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

Last week, she was taking a flight lesson when the plane went down in the St. Marys River.

David Cuttino, 66, also died in the crash. We are told his family is still making funeral arrangements for him.

The plane crash is also under investigation.

Another vigil is set for Friday at 8 p.m. at Fernandina Beach Airport.