List: Almost two dozen books removed in St. Johns County since winter break

Some of those books include I am Jazz, Kite Runner, Water for Elephants and All Boys Aren't Blue, a title that also drew criticism in neighboring counties.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — In a meeting Tuesday, the St. Johns County School District discussed books that have been removed from classrooms since January.

Twenty-three books in total have been removed since returning from winter break of 2023, the district said.

Some of those books include I am Jazz, Kite Runner, Water for Elephants and All Boy's Aren't Blue, a title that also drew criticism in neighboring counties.

In a list released to First Coast News, some books are listed as ‘pending’ which means they are still available but under review. Others are listed as ‘retained’ – meaning they are being kept.