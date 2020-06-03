On Thursday, Mayor Lenny Curry discussed the latest on the long-anticipated Lot J project.

He says that terms are still being worked out to finalize the agreement between the city and developers.

It’s fun to look towards what’s ahead but we’re looking in the past to see how far the city has come.

Here’s a brief timeline of major events. In 1995 the Jaguars finished building their stadium for their inaugural season.

Ten years later, Jacksonville hosted the Super Bowl, using cruise ships to make up for lack of hotels.

Fast forward to 2020, plans are in place to build on Lot J. Fans are excited and anxious to see some work done.

Shaquis Johnson is a lifelong Jacksonville resident ready to see something new in downtown.

She says she is excited to see Shad Khan’s plans take effect but is skeptical about some parts of it.

“I’m looking forward to new shopping and entertainment, I’m hesitant about residential [units] because there are so many new complexes in the area,” Johnson said.

The city says they are currently working through the terms related to a redevelopment agreement for Lot J.

The terms haven’t reached Curry’s desk.

He says he would like for it to be done as soon as possible.

“When they get to a final term sheet it’ll come to me, if I agree with it they’ll move, if not they’ll go back to the table,” Curry said.

It’s a project that the city is banking $233 million on in public incentives.

Johnson thinks the investment could be a needed boost for the area.

“I’m excited, I love Jacksonville so I want other people to come visit it too,” she said.

The deal still needs approval from city council before any groundbreaking is done.