Downtown Jacksonville Christmas tree damaged by fire

Video shows what appears to be fire damage extending from the top of the tree all the way to the bottom on one side.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It wasn't a jolly sight in Downtown Jacksonville on Christmas morning. The City of Jacksonville's official Christmas tree in James Weldon Johnson Park, formerly known as Hemming Park, was on fire overnight.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue's Fire Station 1 responded to the reported fire around 3 a.m. Christmas morning. When crews arrived, they found the tree burning, according to Fire Station 1's post.

"It appears the Grinch may be responsible for the arson," they wrote.

First Coast News crews took video of the tree hours after the incident, showing damage only on one side of the tree. The damaged side starts at the star on top of the tree and continues all the way down, leaving no green or decorations. At the bottom, there are ashes along with damaged ornaments.

At this time, it isn't clear how the tree caught on fire. First Coast News reached out to JFRD and we are waiting to hear back.

Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.