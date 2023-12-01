Popular Downtown Jacksonville bar gets final approval for wraparound rooftop, attached live music venue

That Bar at The Arena owner Warren Merrill expects the expansion will attract people to his bar outside of concert and gamedays.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Amid the Jaguar's success and the growing development in the downtown sports complex area, a popular bar for game days and concerts will soon have a new look.

The Downtown Development Review Board gave final approval for a redesign of That Bar at The Arena including a rooftop bar and separate music venue.

Owner, Warren Merrill, only opens That Bar at The Arena on concert and game days. With these new changes, he thinks his bar can be open and bustling every day of the week.

"I like to be open seven days a week, can't make money if you're not open." Merrill said.

Concert and game days are money days for Merrill, and pretty soon he thinks every day will be.

"Then we're going to have the live part, the original sports bar part and then the upstairs is going to be a speakeasy." Merrill said.

Merrill got final approval nearly four years after his initial expansion plan.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues Merrill never submitted for final approval.

In 2022, Merrill found a new design team and tweaked his original design.

The approved design includes a wraparound rooftop and attached live music venue while maintaining its rustic look.

"I love the way this bar looks already it's already that divey feel." Jaguars fan, Jessie Pawlish, said.

Pawlish has been coming to the bar for years and said the new additions are going to enhance the downtown experience.

"I am a sucker for the rooftop bars, and I really do think we have a beautiful downtown especially now with all the lights being incorporated around the town I think it's going to be awesome to be down here on a nice night in Jacksonville and experience all of that at one place."

Merrill hopes to start construction in 18 months and says he plans to be open during the redesign.