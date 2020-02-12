WATCH LIVE: Downtown Investment Authority board meets to size up Lot J development deal recommendation

The hybrid virtual meeting will take place in person at a conference room at the Main Library in downtown and will be broadcast online as well.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Downtown Investment Authority Board will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday for a session devoted to whether the board will recommend approval, rejections or approval with specific conditions for the Lot J development deal pending before Jacksonville City Council.

The hybrid virtual meeting will take place in person at a conference room at the Main Library in downtown and will be broadcast online as well.

DIA Chief Executive Officer Lori Boyer will give a presentation about her staff's conclusions in reviewing the deal negotiated by Mayor Lenny Curry and the development team of Jaguars owner Shad Khan and The Cordish Companies.