A downed power line is causing power outages in the Orange Park area Friday night, according to the Clay County Fire Rescue Department.

Firefighters said the power line went down at 1785 Wells Road and power was out in the area.

The road was closed as crews worked to remove the pole from the area, the road has since reopened.

Clay Electric is currently working to restore power to the area, according to firefighters.

It is not yet known when power will be restored.