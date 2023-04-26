Watch live: Douglas Anderson investigation focus of special meeting of the Duval County School Board

School Board members will discuss its internal investigation of the school, but a second meeting Friday will focus on the Superintendent's future.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The rapidly evolving scandal at Jacksonville’s elite performing arts school is the subject of a special meeting of the Duval County School Board on Wednesday.

Board members are expected to discuss hiring outside lawyers to help with an internal review of Douglas Anderson School of the Arts, where four male teachers have now been removed from classrooms under investigation, including one arrested for lewd conduct with a student.

A second meeting is scheduled for Friday at 2 p.m. to discuss Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene's future with the district.

Pressure has been building on Greene in recent days, as state education officials have weighed in, accusing her of failing to report cases of teacher misconduct was required. Department of Education Commissioner Manny Diaz sent Greene a scathing letter Tuesday calling the district’s failure “unacceptable” and hinting that he might punish her financially.

Greene expressed similar displeasure in a statement, saying, “I agree completely with the commissioner that delays in reporting cannot be tolerated,” and promising to investigate.

But Greene’s job could be in jeopardy. Her contract was extended by an additional three years last summer, but the board's political makeup has changed since then with the addition of two Moms for Liberty-endorsed candidates April Carney and Charlotte Joyce.