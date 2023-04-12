Double dose of danger: Xylazine linked to hundreds of deaths on the First Coast

Example video title will go here for this video

On the street, it’s known as “Tranq", "Philly Dope" and "Zombie Drug.” In the lab it’s xylazine. It's now frequently found in Florida drug seizures with fentanyl.

Xylazine is illegal to possess or sell in Florida but isnt a federally controlled substance.

It's so dangerous that just a few weeks ago, the White House made a historic move and designated fentanyl combined with xylazine an emerging threat to the United States.

Designed as an animal tranquilizer, and not approved for human consumption, it’s increasingly found mixed into street drugs, which can cause lethal results.

: A deadly drug cocktail

“This was my dad before addiction, when he was happily married to my mom,” Tyler Johnson said, pointing to a picture of his father, Scott Johnson.

The 24-year-old only has a few pictures of his dad. He wishes he had more.

“I didn't take any pictures of my dad. I didn't know he was gonna leave. If I would have known he was gonna go so soon, I would have taken all the pictures. Every time I seen him, I would have taken a picture,” Johnson said.

Last September, Tyler Johnson was at work when he learned his father had died of an overdose in Jacksonville. His dad was 48. He now carries a small bottle with him containing his father’s ashes.

“I'd much rather he be here than be in this jar for sure,” Johnson said, “And I blame drugs because if they didn't exist, he would still be here.”

It wasn’t until we showed Johnson the Medical Examiner’s report that he learned about the deadly drug cocktail that killed his dad.

“I didn't know anything about xylazine,” Johnson said. “I didn't even know it existed until you told me.”

Johnson’s death was ruled accidental due to toxic levels of fentanyl and xylazine.

“It makes me pretty mad. As if fentanyl wasn't bad enough, now there's another one out there that's killing people,” Johnson said.

Since 2019, more than 140 people have died from xylazine in combination with fentanyl and often other drugs too in Duval, Nassau and Clay County. This according to records that First Coast News obtained from the Medical Examiner’s Office in Jacksonville.

In total, xylazine showed up in the toxicology reports of about 315 people. The youngest was a stillborn baby, and the oldest was a 69-year-old man.