ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The area around one intersection that has worried a lot of people in St. Augustine is getting the state's attention ... again.

It is the stretch of Anastasia Boulevard by Red Cox Drive.

First Coast News has learned the Florida Department of Transportation is considering specific safety improvements for the area.

Jim Tunstall lives a half mile from A1A and Red Cox Drive.

"I have seen many, many near misses," he noted. "One of my neighbors was involved in a crash."

He is one of many people who want change along A1A near this intersection.

The Florida Highway Patrol's numbers indicate 40 crashes at the intersection from Jan. 1, 2009 - Nov. 1, 2018. Some were deadly.

"We've been working through our neighborhood association with the City of St. Augustine," Tunstall said Thursday. "The City of St. Augustine has been open to our inputs."

While Red Cox Drive is a city road, A1A is a state road, so the Florida Department of Transportation has to be involved. But the DOT's study in 2017 determined the site did not meet any of the criteria for a traffic light, according to a spokesperson for the DOT and to a city staff member.

Still, the city wasn't satisfied. Last fall, the city asked the DOT to consider all the things that converge in the area, such as a school, Anastasia State Park, a skate park, the lighthouse, the St. Augustine Alligator Farm and the amphitheater nearby.

First Coast News has learned the DOT is indeed looking at this area again. Hampton Ray with the DOT said:

"The department evaluated three possible safety improvements for the location: speed feedback signs at the curve that alert motorists of their speed, Internally Illuminated Reflective Pavement Markers and chevron signs with LED lighting. Upon review and cost-benefit analysis, the department is currently moving forward with conceptual plans for installing chevron signs with LED lighting."

According to a city official, it could mean replacing the chevron signs already along the road with ones that light up.

Ray said the estimated cost would be $100,000.

Tunstall said, "I think it's a good start. I think there are some other solutions that perhaps would be effective."

Tunstall and others are pleased the state is stepping up, and they hope the project will work.

"What I really care about is traffic and safety," Tunstall said.

Ray with the DOT said there's no time frame for installing the chevrons because the project is in its conceptual phase.