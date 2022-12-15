Jacksonville father of 6 killed delivering DoorDash; his wife wants answers

James Barron was shot and killed while making a DoorDash delivery. More than 2 weeks after his death his wife wants answers.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — They are a family that wants answers. On November 28th James Barron was shot and killed in the Sanctuary Walk apartments on Jacksonville's Eastside. His daughter was in the car with him when he was killed.

Barron leaves behind a wife and 6 children. Now, more than 2 weeks after he was killed his wife is asking for the community's help to find answers about her husband's killer.



Despite a steady morning rain Ashly Barron wanted Jacksonville to know about the pain that she and her family are going through.



"He didn't do anything to deserve this," said Ashly Barron, "he was out working and it's crazy, it don't make no sense"

James Barron was shot and killed with his 20 year old daughter in the car.



"They was doing a DoorDash order and was having problems finding the apartment number," said Barron, "and someone came out and started shooting at them, just walked up and started shooting."

Ashly Barron said that nothing was taken from the car and that their daughter got out and ran when shots were fired. First Coast News has not yet confirmed the details about Barron's employment or delivery with DoorDash, but his wife misses him dearly.



"He was quiet, the only thing he did was work and play his video games with his sons, he didn't bother nobody," said Barron, "he was a great father and a great husband."

The group MAD DADS is helping the Barron family in their search for answers.

"Now they have unwrapped Christmas gifts under the tree without the father," said A.J. Jordan of MAD DADS, "it's a sad situation."

"It's not fair," said Barron, "it's not fair to me, it's not fair to his kids or his family, it's not fair."



Ashly Barron said that she has a strong support system during this difficult time, but she'd rather have her husband. MAD DADS urges the community to call Crimestoppers or reach out to them with any information about this shooting.

The Crime Stoppers Call Center tips line phone is 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

More information about MAD DADS can be found on their website: https://maddadsjax.com/

You can remain anonymous when contacting Crimestoppers and MAD DADS.