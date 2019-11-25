Thanksgiving is a time for family, friends and great food but during the hustle and bustle of the holidays, it's no longer realistic to spend all day in the kitchen.
With guests, family, travel plans and the all around-chaos that comes with the holidays, it's a relief that some First Coast businesses are offering a solution.
These businesses are providing full Thanksgiving meals that you can pick-up, pop in the oven and perhaps even claim as your own (if you dare).
Cinotti’s Bakery
HOW MUCH: Serves six to eight people, call for pricing
THE GOODS: A turkey or ham, three sides (including macaroni, corn casserole, mashed potatoes and more) plus a pie and dinner rolls
ORDER BY: As soon as possible. Cinotti’s is only taking 75 Thanksgiving meal orders
Cracker Barrel
HOW MUCH: 10 people for $109.99
THE GOODS: Two oven-roasted turkey breasts, cornbread dressing, turkey gravy, cranberry relish, choice of three country sides, sweet yeast rolls, pumpkin pie and pecan pie
ORDER DEADLINE: 24-hour notice required for orders
Copelands
HOW MUCH: A hot turkey family meal will cost $109.99 and feeds anywhere from six to eight people
THE GOODS: 12-14 lb. Cajun fried turkey, cornbread stuffing, red hot potatoes, green beans with ham, turkey gravy and 10 biscuits
ORDER DEADLINE: While there's no specific deadline, order as soon as possible because they may run out. There are no pick up times on Thursday between 10 a.m - 1 p.m for a hot turkey. You can pick up anytime if you're ordering cold
Bob Evans
HOW MUCH: Serves 8 to 10 people for $124.99
THE GOODS: Slow-Roasted Turkey a Hickory-Smoked Ham, corn, bread and celery dressing, mashed potatoes with gravy, rolls, green beans with ham, cranberry relish, macaroni and cheese, pumpkin bread, pumpkin pie and double-crust apple pie
ORDER DEADLINE: No deadlines but the store associate told us that folks should place their orders as soon as possible
Boston Market
HOW MUCH: 12 people is $129.99
THE GOODS: One roasted turkey, two orders of vegetable stuffing, one order of spinach artichoke dip with crackers, 24-ounces of cranberry walnut relish, two orders of mashed potatoes, 12 dinner rolls, two orders of gravy, one 9-inch apple pie, one 9-inch pumpkin pie
ORDER DEADLINE: While supplies last.
Publix
HOW MUCH: The pre-made Publix Deli large turkey dinner feeds anywhere from 14 to 18 people and costs $89.99
THE GOODS: It includes a 16 to 18-pound fully cooked Butterball turkey, five pounds of dressing, five pounds of mashed potatoes, gravy, marshmallow delight and cranberry orange relish
ORDER DEADLINE: 48-hours in advance
Magnificat Cafe
HOW MUCH: Thanksgiving meal to feed 10 to 12 people, $199
THE GOODS: Includes a 10 to 12 lb. turkey, pecan and marshmallow-homemade cranberry sauce, homemade giblets gravy, crusted sweet potatoes, homemade mashed potatoes, green beans almandine, cornbread and green apple sausage stuffing, a pumpkin pie, a pecan pie, and two fresh baguettes.
Know of any other spots that are offering to-go Thanksgiving meals? Please email us at News@FirstCoastNews.com