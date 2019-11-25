Thanksgiving is a time for family, friends and great food but during the hustle and bustle of the holidays, it's no longer realistic to spend all day in the kitchen.

With guests, family, travel plans and the all around-chaos that comes with the holidays, it's a relief that some First Coast businesses are offering a solution.

These businesses are providing full Thanksgiving meals that you can pick-up, pop in the oven and perhaps even claim as your own (if you dare).

Cinotti’s Bakery

HOW MUCH: Serves six to eight people, call for pricing

THE GOODS: A turkey or ham, three sides (including macaroni, corn casserole, mashed potatoes and more) plus a pie and dinner rolls

ORDER BY: As soon as possible. Cinotti’s is only taking 75 Thanksgiving meal orders

Cracker Barrel

HOW MUCH: 10 people for $109.99

THE GOODS: Two oven-roasted turkey breasts, cornbread dressing, turkey gravy, cranberry relish, choice of three country sides, sweet yeast rolls, pumpkin pie and pecan pie

ORDER DEADLINE: 24-hour notice required for orders

Copelands

HOW MUCH: A hot turkey family meal will cost $109.99 and feeds anywhere from six to eight people

THE GOODS: 12-14 lb. Cajun fried turkey, cornbread stuffing, red hot potatoes, green beans with ham, turkey gravy and 10 biscuits

ORDER DEADLINE: While there's no specific deadline, order as soon as possible because they may run out. There are no pick up times on Thursday between 10 a.m - 1 p.m for a hot turkey. You can pick up anytime if you're ordering cold

Bob Evans

HOW MUCH: Serves 8 to 10 people for $124.99

THE GOODS: Slow-Roasted Turkey a Hickory-Smoked Ham, corn, bread and celery dressing, mashed potatoes with gravy, rolls, green beans with ham, cranberry relish, macaroni and cheese, pumpkin bread, pumpkin pie and double-crust apple pie

ORDER DEADLINE: No deadlines but the store associate told us that folks should place their orders as soon as possible

Boston Market

HOW MUCH: 12 people is $129.99

THE GOODS: One roasted turkey, two orders of vegetable stuffing, one order of spinach artichoke dip with crackers, 24-ounces of cranberry walnut relish, two orders of mashed potatoes, 12 dinner rolls, two orders of gravy, one 9-inch apple pie, one 9-inch pumpkin pie

ORDER DEADLINE: While supplies last.

Publix

HOW MUCH: The pre-made Publix Deli large turkey dinner feeds anywhere from 14 to 18 people and costs $89.99

THE GOODS: It includes a 16 to 18-pound fully cooked Butterball turkey, five pounds of dressing, five pounds of mashed potatoes, gravy, marshmallow delight and cranberry orange relish

ORDER DEADLINE: 48-hours in advance

Magnificat Cafe

HOW MUCH: Thanksgiving meal to feed 10 to 12 people, $199

THE GOODS: Includes a 10 to 12 lb. turkey, pecan and marshmallow-homemade cranberry sauce, homemade giblets gravy, crusted sweet potatoes, homemade mashed potatoes, green beans almandine, cornbread and green apple sausage stuffing, a pumpkin pie, a pecan pie, and two fresh baguettes.

Know of any other spots that are offering to-go Thanksgiving meals? Please email us at News@FirstCoastNews.com