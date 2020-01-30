JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You’re not the only one eyeing a big tax refund this year. Scammers are on the lookout for ways to cash-in on your behalf.

Former legal aid attorney Jeff Haynie said to do research on who is filing for you. Double-check that the information they are submitting is accurate. Promises to boost your refund should be the first sign something is not right.

“Just look closely at the return that was given to them to sign before it’s sent to the IRS and be sure that it’s accurate and doesn’t have income they actually have,” Haynie said.

The Internal Revenue Service is warning about a list of schemes circulating this tax season including ones involving phone calls.

The IRS will never call for information nor will it request identifiable information through email. Refunds will also not be issued via gift card or require you to purchase any type of debit card.

Next, be aware of phishing.

Links and sites trying to lure you away from reputable sources and take your information. Pay attention to the web address – misspellings for example where IRS.gov is missing that all-important ".gov".

And if you’re suspicious, leave the site.

“Not to provide or discuss any financial information any account numbers, any social security numbers anything like that,” Haynie said.