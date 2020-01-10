Don't fall for this 'car wrap' scam

A Palatka woman received a suspicious check in the mail after contacting a company on the internet that said it would pay her to wrap her car with a logo.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Right now, a lot of people are looking for ways to make some quick cash, but so are scammers.

A Palatka woman received a check worth more than $2,000 in the mail after contacting a company on the internet that said it would pay her to wrap her car with the "Bud Light" logo.

"$2,550. Pretty legit. Says 'original document' on the back. The only thing is the address on the check and the address on the FedEx envelope don't match," Nancy Cabrera told First Coast News.

When Nancy Cabrera got the package in the mail, she says the documents included with the check didn't look professional. She started researching the company.

"There were five pages of the different variations of this company and nothing matches," she said.

Cabrera was also concerned she was being asked to deposit the check in her bank account as soon as possible.

"And that once I deposit it, I need to send them a screenshot to prove the deposit and I needed to include my full name, check amount, the check number. Not sure I want to do that ... send my checking information or anything of the like."

First Coast News checked with the Federal Trade Commission and this scam is not new.

According to the FTC's website, these "companies" will tell you to deposit the check, keep part of it for yourself and wire the rest to another company that will wrap your car. Weeks after you wire the money, the check bounces and your bank tells you it was a fake. The money you kept is suddenly gone.

"Do your due diligence, do not be fooled," the website said. "Do not go ahead and deposit anything into your accounts without checking everything out first."

It is worth mentioning some car wrap advertising companies are legitimate and will actually pay you. But, If you get a message urging you to deposit a check and wire money back, the FTC says it's a scam. Every time. No matter the story.