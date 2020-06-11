Donna Foundation helps people battling breast cancer during COVID-19 pandemic

The non-profit organization works with the Patient Advocate Foundation by providing free case work, navigating insurance and assisting with household bills.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Battling breast cancer can cause major stress and anxiety for men and women especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Donna Foundation and its Donna CareLine are helping those fighting the disease get the help they need.

“I kind of thought something was going on when I felt the lump," Elaine Carter said.

Then a biopsy confirmed Elaine Carter's suspicions.

“They discovered that it cancerous, but to hear the words, I was kind of in denial," Carter said.

Having money to pay for everyday expenses can be a struggle for many of us during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it poses even more challenges for people battling breast cancer. That’s where the Donna Foundation comes in.

“Patients are automatically going to be overwhelmed with what the bills may be, and what we do, we help navigate through that as well as provide resources as well," said Rita Matthews, a case manager with the Patient Advocate Foundation.

Carter is thankful for the help she received through the Donna Foundation.

“I didn’t have the finances really to buy food, and they did help me there," Carter said.

Carter, who will celebrate her 81st birthday soon, has a message as she goes through chemotherapy and radiation.

“They need help right now, so what I’m asking is that everybody just gives a little," Carter said. "It doesn’t take much.”

Carter is staying positive. Her chemotherapy is scheduled to end in May 2021. She feels a little more at ease with help from the foundation.

If you need help or know someone who does, you're encouraged to call the Donna CareLine at 1-877-236-6626 and speak with a case manager.