Donna Deegan qualifies by petition as candidate in 2023 Jacksonville mayor's race

Deegan appeared at the Duval County Supervisor of Elections office with supporters to make it official and qualify for the ballot.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Monday, Donna Deegan officially qualified by petition as a candidate on the 2023 ballot to be Jacksonville’s next mayor.

Deegan gathered the required 7,000 valid signatures to qualify, which allows the filing fee of $13,800 to be waived. She is the only 2023 candidate for mayor so far that has qualified by petition.

"Since we launched this campaign more than a year ago, I have spent every single week in the neighborhoods, listening to you, and creating a shared vision of a city that works for all of us," shared Deegan, via press release. "Together we will make that vision a reality for Jacksonville with our campaign that is of, by, and for the people."