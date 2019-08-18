A donation page was set up Sunday to help fund search efforts for the missing Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and Fairfax firefighters.

The Jacksonville Association of Fire Fighters created the page due to the number of people wanting to help locate firefighters Brian McCluney and Justin Walker who went missing Friday.

JFRD's McCluney and Fairfax's Walker were last seen leaving the 200 Christopher Columbus boat ramp in a 24-foot center console boat, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Family notified the coast guard station in Port Canaveral that the boaters had not returned Friday evening as expected, according to the coast guard.

McCluney is an engineer at District 31 on the Westside, according to Randy Wyse with the Jacksonville Association of Firefighters. Wyse said McCluney and Walker were in McCluney's father's boat. McCluney's father had died just a few weeks prior.

The U.S. Coast Goard Southeast said that as of Sunday afternoon, crews had searched over 5,000 miles and were continuing their search via boat and air.

JFRD is also assisting with the search and has sent out 50 firefighters and 11 boats to help. Seven of those 50 are members of McCluney's shift, according to the district chief from McCluney's station, Patrick Gouin.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the missing boaters is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville Command Center at 904-714-7558.

Click here to donate.