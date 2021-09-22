Donald Trump Jr., American Freedom Tour to visit Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story dated Oct. 28, 2020.
The Duval GOP will host Donald Trump Jr. and the American Freedom Tour early next month in Jacksonville.
The event will be over two days on Friday Oct. 8 and Saturday Oct. 9 at the Prime Osborn Center. Each day, the event will go on between 9 a.m. and 4:45 p.m.
The American Freedom Tour is a conservative-leaning speakers event, featuring prominent leaders in the conservative movement.
The full list of speakers are:
- Donald Trump Jr.
- Dan Bongino
- Kayleigh McEnany
- Dinesh D'Souza
- Sheriff David Clark
- Lt. Col. Waldo Waldman
- Chris Widner
- Dean Black
- Dr. Steve Turley
- Courtney Epps
- Rabbi David Lapin
- Deb Boelkes
- John Rutherford
- Kat Cammack
- Santiago Avila Jr.
- Ron White
- Mike Bowling
People are encouraged to buy their tickets early. General admission to the two-day event is $47 with VIP and platinum packages going as much as $3,997, according to the event's website. The door price will be $997.