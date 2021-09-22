Donald Trump Jr., American Freedom Tour to visit Jacksonville

The event will be over two days on Friday Oct. 8 and Saturday Oct. 9 at the Prime Osborn Center.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story dated Oct. 28, 2020.

The Duval GOP will host Donald Trump Jr. and the American Freedom Tour early next month in Jacksonville.

The event will be over two days on Friday Oct. 8 and Saturday Oct. 9 at the Prime Osborn Center. Each day, the event will go on between 9 a.m. and 4:45 p.m.

The American Freedom Tour is a conservative-leaning speakers event, featuring prominent leaders in the conservative movement.

The full list of speakers are:

Donald Trump Jr.

Dan Bongino

Kayleigh McEnany

Dinesh D'Souza

Sheriff David Clark

Lt. Col. Waldo Waldman

Chris Widner

Dean Black

Dr. Steve Turley

Courtney Epps

Rabbi David Lapin

Deb Boelkes

John Rutherford

Kat Cammack

Santiago Avila Jr.

Ron White

Mike Bowling