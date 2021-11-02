Domestic violence incident leads to hazardous device unit to respond to Argyle Forest area home

At least five residences were evacuated.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office's Hazardous Device Unit responded to a domestic incident Wednesday in the Argyle Forest area of the city.

According to the JSO, officers responded to the 8000 block of Spencers Trace Drive in responder to a domestic violence incident. During their investigation, police said there were concerning items that led the sheriff's office to call in the Hazardous Device Unit.

At least five residences were evacuated.

Police did not say what concerned investigators, nor any specifics related to the domestic violence incident. However, police said no children were involved.