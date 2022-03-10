Report: Domestic violence deaths in Duval County rise again, highest since 2008

The number of domestic violence deaths in Jacksonville increased 25 percent between 2020 and 2021.

An annual report released jointly by the Duval County Domestic Violence Intervention Project shows another annual increase in domestic violence related homicides -- the highest level since 2008.

The report says in 2021, the most recent year for which data are available, 18 people died from domestic violence in 2021, 12 of those by intimate partners. (Family disputes also count as domestic cases.)

In 2020, the number of domestic violence deaths in the county was 14.

The report also showed that in 2021, a larger percentage of victims died from gunshot wounds than in 1997-2020. In prior years, 58% died from gunshot wounds. In 2021, it was 71%.

The makeup of victims who died in domestic violence incidents also changed, though the number remains disproportionately skewed towards women. For 1997-2020, 3% of victims were in a same sex relationship, 22% of victims were males killed by females, and 78% of victims were females killed by males.

In 2021, 18% of cases were same sex, 27% males killed by females and 55%. females killed by males.

The report was released at an event marking Domestic Violence Awareness Month.