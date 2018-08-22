ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Jen Lomberk of the Matanzas Riverkeeper has a view from her office that anyone would envy.

"I watch dolphins play outside of my window every single day, and that is the highlight of my day," she told First Coast News on Tuesday.

But she doesn't like what she's seen lately, as Marineland and Georgia Aquarium are bringing a study of dolphins to the First Coast, that she calls traumatic to the animals.

"In order to capture these dolphins, [researchers] have to pursue them, they have to corral them, and they have to isolate them," Lomberk explained. "And then the ones they take samples from, they have to subdue to the point where [researchers] can safely handle it."

She also asserted that the biological sampling is invasive.

"They are going to be taking samples of gastric fluid, which requires them to shove a tube down the animal's throat and suck fluid out of its stomach," she said. "They're going to be cutting out biopsies of flesh and blubber."

The local effort, which began Monday and is scheduled to Aug. 29, is part of a much larger study called Health and Environmental Risk Assessment (Hera), permitted by the government and the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration, which began in 2003.

"We're looking at the health of the dolphins on the east coast of Florida," Georgia Aquarium veterinarian Dr. Gregory Bossart explained. "We've looked from the Indian River Lagoon, south of here, all the way up to Charleston, South Carolina."

Bossart said the study has taken samples from 360 dolphins in its 15 years so far.

"Up to 50 percent of the animals that we look at are not healthy," he said, pointing to common findings such as tumors and a disease called morbillivirus, which he said killed 1600 or more dolphins in the region during a recent two-year span.

One clue, he explained, is toxins in waterways, many caused by human activity.

"The animals in this particular area have mercury levels that are toxic," Bossart said, speaking of the general region. But Lomberk said the study is unnecessary, in part because the Matanzas River and other local stretches of the Intracoastal Waterway along the First Coast are in excellent condition.

"We have some of the best water quality here as compared to a lot of the water bodies around [Florida]," she said while sitting on a dock overlooking the Devil's Elbow segment of the ICW, an area where pods of dolphins can frequently be seen.

"This stretch, actually, right here, from the 206 Bridge down south is one of the last places in northeast Florida where the water is clean enough to safely harvest and eat oysters directly from the water."

Bossart countered that the health issues of dolphins and those of humans can be interrelated and therefore the study is significant, particularly in findings regarding antibiotic bacteria.

"The CDC thinks this is the major public health crisis of the next 20 years."

He also insisted that, while the tests - roughly 40 minutes for each animal once it's lifted onto a boat deck - are comprehensive, they're also humane.

"This is done following the protocols that we have to adhere to, which are very rigid," he began, likening the procedure to a Mayo Clinic physical exam.

"The actual exam occurs on a shaded boat where the animals are kept wet," he said, claiming that dolphins often linger around a boat after being released, to continue watching others being tested. "We look at things like certain hormones that would indicate that there's some sort of stress going on, and the long-term effects are minimal."

Lomberk isn't contesting the value of collecting data and working to ensure the health of dolphins, but she maintained that in addition to the current effort being unnecessary and inhumane, the organizations involved have been secretive.

"There was some type of informational briefing on Sunday evening at six (the evening before the campaign began), and I received an email letting me know about the meeting at about ten after five," Lomberk said.

"We had to notify a lot of folks," Bossart explained. "Unfortunately we may have missed those particular folks, but it certainly wasn't done on purpose," he continued, saying the omission was his responsibility.

Lomberk wasn't convinced, hinting that the researchers acted disingenuously.

"Whenever a large company that has made a lot of money by capturing wild animals and putting them in tanks comes up with this project in your backyard without really reaching out to the community and letting them know what's going on," she said, "that throws up some red flags."

"It's not a negative thing where you're impacting their long-term health," Bossart offered, "and that's certainly not what we'd want to do anyway."

Which means that while they differ sharply about the ethical value of the study locally, Bossart and Lomberk share the common passion of conservancy.

"I think that if there was currently a health risk to our dolphin population,"Lomberk that this study would be a lot more justified.

