Dollar-for-dollar match to fund new care coordinator position to help young adults with mental illness

"The thing that was missing from our journey was some resources and some support system that helped us tie all the pieces together. He had different doctors who were doing different things, and none of them were really working together, and it just felt like there wasn't anyone looking after the whole picture. It was very, very frustrating for us," Johnson said.



When Newman turned 18 she says she was basically shut out from his care because he was an adult.



"Even though he was willing to have us help him, his medical providers weren't quite on the same page."



Johnson has been working to help secure funding for a new position at Baptist Behavioral Health, a care coordinator to help those between the age of 16 and 25 and their families. Thanks to the Jim Moran Foundation, donations to Alex's Dragonfly Endowment which she set up in her son's memory, will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $750,000 to fund the position.



"The care coordinator is a wraparound support system," Andrews said. "The idea behind the care coordinator is to be able to link the young adult to one provider to another, involve parents in their care as well as integrate into the school setting if need be to provide some accommodations and support, and really just be an overall coach and avid supporter so that this young adult can be very successful in life."