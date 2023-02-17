'We just felt like it was time:' Dogwood Park announces closure after 20 years of business

Dogwood Park Owner Katie Kelley announced to its more than 1,000 members that after 20 years in business, the park is closing. It is zoned for multifamily use.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A popular Jacksonville dog park announced that it's permanently closing.

For 20 years, Dogwood Park has provided a place for dogs and their owners to hang out and enjoy the outdoors. Colliers Jacksonville confirmed to First Coast News the land is listed for sale. The land is zoned for multifamily use and is under contract.

However, many pet owners were surprised to learn the dog park will be closing for good Feb. 26.

"Both of us get to enjoy an hour of the nature. He gets to run around and play with other dogs," Dog owner Sriram Raghavan said.

Dogwood Park is spread across more than 40 acres of land, a place where dogs can be dogs.

"He loves it here, I bring him every day," Peggy Tonkovich said. "It has lots of land for the dogs to run. The dogs just love it. They love all the room. I don't think there's another park like this."

This week, Dogwood Park Owner Katie Kelley announced to its more than 1,000 members that after 20 years in business, the park is closing.

"We just felt like it was time. There were a lot of projects and a lot of things we would of had to do to keep the park going, and we would have had to shut down for that anyhow, so it would have just been a long time, and we just felt like this was a really good time," Kelley said.

She says those who purchased a membership will get a refund.

"Members are going to get prorated refunds for the number of days that they have left. We're not going to do it by the day or the month, it's going to be down to the specific day, so everybody will be made whole and get back what they put into it," Kelley said.

Kelley says she is confident she is making the right decision, but dog owner Sriram Raghavan says it’s a tough bone to swallow.

"The first thing that came to my mind is how do I tell my dog that it's closing, he is going to think that I'm not going to take him anymore. It's a big loss for all the dog owners out there," Raghavan said.