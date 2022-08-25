Dogs euthanized after Interlachen postal worker was killed in attack

A 61-year-old postal worker, Pamela Rock, was mauled by the animals in Interlachen, Florida. The dogs have since been euthanized.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office says the dogs involved in a deadly attack on a postal worker have been euthanized, as of Thursday.

PCSO worked with Putnam County Animal Control before the five dogs involved were put down.

A 61-year-old postal worker, Pamela Rock, was mauled by the animals in Interlachen, Florida.

The incident report describes the graphic scene neighbors found when they ran to Rock's aid. She had severe injuries to all four limbs. (We will not be describing these injuries in detail out of respect to Rock's loved ones.)

A neighbor, Richard Carr, shot at the ground to scare the dogs away -- one dog ran away, but the others continued to attack her, according to PCSO. He fired two more shots, police said, but was afraid to hit the victim.

When first responders arrived, Rock was conscious and covered in sand.

Rock suffered a "trauma arrest" and was taken to Putnam Community Medical Center, then flown to Shands hospital in Gainesville. A trauma arrest means a trauma patient has lost a pulse or has erratic pulse or blood pressure.

Carr told police that the dogs had been a nuisance previously, but the owner had "recently done well at keeping his dogs inside the yard." The Putnam County Sheriff's Office said in a press conference Tuesday that the dogs were not inside their enclosure at the time of the attack and may have escaped.

Rock's niece, Kaydee Richley, told First Coast News that Rock had one arm amputated before her death and was in danger of losing other limbs.

PCSO has currently not released information about the owner of the dogs, or his or her whereabouts during the incident.