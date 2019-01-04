NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — It's not an April Fools prank -- dogs are banned from Neptune Beach between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. until Sept. 30, according to the Neptune Beach Police Department.

The announcement was made via the police department's official Facebook page on Monday.

Before and after those hours, dogs must be on a leash, police said.

Police said Animal Control will strictly enforce the rules as the warmer months approach.

Neptune Beach joins Jacksonville Beach, who has also banned dogs during certain hours in the day.