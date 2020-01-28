GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A dog who lost his leg after being shot in Glynn County is in need of a foster home, according to Glynn County Animal Control.

In a post to Facebook on Tuesday, animal control said the dog, named Winchester, was shot by someone from behind while running away. His leg couldn't be saved and now he needs a medical foster family as he recovers.

"He's loving, housebroken and isn't holding a grudge against humans for what was done to him," animal control said.

If you would like to foster Winchester inside your home for the next 4-6 weeks, email dog specialist Michael Latham at mlatham@glynncounty-ga.gov.

An application and home visit are required.