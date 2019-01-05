CLAY COUNTY, Fla — The Clay County Sheriff's Office said the actions of an off-duty officer were justified when he shot and killed an unleashed dog at a park.

(MORE: Dog shot, killed at public park by Clay County Sheriff’s Officer)

The sheriff's office wrote:

"Recently, many have asked about a report that we released to our local media outlets. The report concerned the shooting of an unleashed dog. The dog charged toward one of our members, who was off duty, and walking his own dog in a local park."

The dog was being walked by a dog sitter, off leash, when the incident occurred. According to a police report, Clay County Sheriff's Lt. Mark Cowan believed Parker was a pit bull. He said the dog was 300 feet away, and off leash when it began “charging at him at a full run.”

“In fear for his safety and his dog” – a miniature schnauzer – the report says he drew his Glock and fired. Cowan was off duty at the time. The Glock is his personal handgun, not his service weapon.

The sheriff's office said the shooting was justified, based on the involved circumstances.

"The resulting investigation determined that no crime was committed and that the actions of our member were justified, based on the totality of the circumstances."