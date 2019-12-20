JACKSONVILLE, Fla — On the mend and off to a foster family.

Mae Mae, the 10-month-old lab and hound mix, is recovering after being severely beaten, including punches to her face, according to the Baker County Sheriff's Office.

The woman fostering her said Mae Mae has a big heart.

"She is very forgiving," Channing Olgesby said. "Her forgiveness is a testament to who she is."

Olgesby works for the non-profit Fur Sisters Rescue and tells First Coast News she felt sick when she saw the video of a man suspected of beating Mae Mae. So, she took the dog in.

Baker County deputies arrested Dalton Fioravanti and he was charged with felony animal cruelty based on the video.

"No dog should ever endure that," Olgesby said.

Mae Mae had a hard time adjusting at first, and wasn't eating and drinking, Olgesby said. However, she's now full of energy.

Olgesby's husband, who's also an animal advocate, is using Mae Mae's story to urge others to speak up if they see something suspicious.

"If you see a problem like that or know of a problem like that, bring it to the right attention of the people it needs to be brought to," Paul Olgesby said.

Mae Mae will be up for adoption from Fur Sisters after getting a clean bill of health from vets.