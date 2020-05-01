BUNNELL, Fla. — A chihuahua that went missing after a crash in Bunnell on New Year's Eve was finally reunited with his owner Saturday, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Max the 6-year-old chihuahua went missing after a crash on State Road 11 near County Road 140. Since the crash, detectives returned daily to the crash site to find the dog and leave food for him. Finally, the dog was spotted at the site on Saturday.

The sheriff's office then posted a video to Facebook of the happy reunion between the dog and his owner.

"As soon as his owner got on scene, Max ran to him and celebrated their reunion." the Facebook post said.