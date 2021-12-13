x
Dog killed in Fleming Island house fire

A spokesperson for Clay County Fire Rescue told First Coast News no one was hurt in the fire, which broke out at a Trailwood Drive home.
Credit: Clay County Fire Rescue

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — A Clay County dog was killed Monday morning in a house fire in Fleming Island.

A spokesperson for Clay County Fire Rescue told First Coast News no people were hurt in the fire, which broke out at a Trailwood Drive home. Both lanes of the road were closed while fire crews worked to put out the fire.

No one was home at the time of the fire, according to the fire department. The State Fire Marshal is now working to investigate the cause.

First Coast News will continue to update this developing story.

