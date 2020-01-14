JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Doctors at Bluestar Pet Hospital in Jacksonville are optimistic the dog they named Hope would make it out of surgery, taken in by someone who found her abandoned and in declining health the previous week.

"When I saw Hope, she was in severe shape of emaciation," Dr. Mechineni said.

He and his team got to work, finding Hope's intestines hanging out of a hole created by a hernia. She also had a tumor, which doctors believe formed after a botched surgery.

"I suspect Hope was probably kept for backyard breeding for a long time and she had some C-section in the past which was probably not done properly," Dr. Mechineni told First Coast News.

Doctors at Bluestar Pet Hospital performed surgery on Hope the do after she brought in last week in poor health.

WTLV

Dr. Mechineni says local animal abuse and neglect cases have not slowed down since he started working at the hospital in 2017.

In fact, Fur Sisters, the animal rescue group working with the hospital to treat Hope, says the organization needs at least eight foster families to help make a dent in placing dogs in need.

"Number one is to stop the abuse and everyone has to put their hands together to stop this abuse," Dr. Mechineni said.

Doctors are giving Hope a 50 percent chance to survive and they are hopeful she will heal well enough so that she can be put up for adoption.

If you are looking for free or low-cost veterinary services, First Coast No More Homeless Pets provides a variety of services. For more information, click here.