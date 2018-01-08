JACKSONVILLE, Fla.— Mike Merrill, the president of Florida Urgent Rescue (FUR), never hesitates to help save an animal’s life.

“We had received a phone call that a puppy was found dead on a woman’s property and that other dogs were caged in the heat without water as well," he said.

Merrill said FUR found three dogs in bad shape but was relieved to see they could make a recovery.

“We found a momma and her two babies, they have really bad worms and are dehydrated but they’re going to be okay," he said.

The owner said she couldn’t care for the animals but allowed them to be taken away as long as they went to good homes.

“There are a lot of people that don’t have the financial means to care for an animal but there are so many resources out there if you need help," he said.

For veterinary bills, the City of Jacksonville offers assistance through, click here. For rehoming, the following website allows owners to post their pets online for free. To help FUR’s rescue efforts or adopt a pet, click here.

© 2018 WTLV