Interlachen dog attack: New details, what will happen to dogs?

A postal worker, 61-year-old Pamela Rock, died after she was attacked by five dogs. Here's what we know.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report.

After a dog attack in Interlachen, Florida, led to the death of 61-year-old postal worker Pamela Rock, a new report has been released with further details.

The five dogs who mauled Rock will be euthanized, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday. The report says they will be euthanized after 10 days. PCSO is working with Putnam County Animal Control on this case.

The report describes the graphic scene neighbors found when they ran to Rock's aid. She had severe injuries to all four limbs. (We will not be describing these injuries in detail out of respect to Rock's loved ones.)

A neighbor, Richard Carr, shot at the ground to scare the dogs away -- one dog ran away, but the others continued to attack her, according to PCSO. He fired two more shots, police said, but was afraid to hit the victim.

When first responders arrived, Rock was conscious and covered in sand.

Rock suffered a "trauma arrest" and was taken to Putnam Community Medical Center, then flown to Shands hospital in Gainesville. A trauma arrest means a trauma patient has lost a pulse or has erratic pulse or blood pressure.

Carr told police that the dogs had been a nuisance previously, but the owner had "recently done well at keeping his dogs inside the yard." The Putnam County Sheriff's Office said in a press conference Tuesday that the dogs were not inside their enclosure at the time of the attack and may have escaped.

Rock's niece, Kaydee Richley, told First Coast News that Rock had one arm amputated before her death and was in danger of losing other limbs.

PCSO has currently not released information about the owner of the dogs, or his or her whereabouts during the incident.