Doctor discusses risk factors, warning signs of pancreatic cancer after Alex Trebek's death

A doctor from Baptist Health says most patients don't show symptoms of the disease until later stages.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek's death from pancreatic cancer comes during the month intended to raise awareness about the disease.

"We encourage every patient to approach their disease as if they're going to be the ones to beat it, but unfortunately in pancreatic cancer, especially advanced cancer, the odds are stacked against our patients," Dr. Robert Zaiden, a medical oncologist at Baptist Health, said.

According to Zaiden, there isn't a universally accepted screening protocol for pancreatic cancer.

"Most pancreatic cancer patients present at a later stage," he said.

Zaiden said at that point, the tumor may be so big that it's not safe to removed. Patients are divided into two categories, operable and inoperable.

He said risk factors include a family history, being overweight and tobacco and alcohol abuse. Symptoms can include yellow eyes, yellow skin, itchy skin, unintentional weight loss and pains in the lower part of your chest and through your upper abdomen and back. The pain may be worse after you eat.

"Being aware of changes is very important. Seeing your physician when you have any questions or concerns or people around you are telling you something, that is very important," Zaiden said.

Trebek's death comes the same week NBC's Al Roker shared he has prostate cancer.

"There’s a saying that most men will die with prostate cancer, not of prostate cancer, meaning that if we live long enough, most of us will have some degree of prostate cancer," Zaiden said.

Unlike pancreatic cancer, there are screening protocols for prostate cancer. Zaiden said men should talk to their doctors about getting screened at age 50.

"Even if you do not think that you need to be screened, that’s a discussion that needs to be initiated, because we can talk to the patient about the pros and cons and there are treatments available," he said.