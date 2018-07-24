A Georgia woman found a Marine Corps ring while vacationing in Siesta key, and now she's trying to find its owner.

In a tweet that's gained traction online, Suzanne Rogers says she found it on the beach Sunday.

Inside, the ring reads PLT 1041 06/30/17.

Rogers says the ring also has the possible initials "EL."

If you know the ring's owner, please email Rogers at Rogers-suzanne@att.net.

