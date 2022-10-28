Ask Anthony: Do you have a problem that needs to be resolved?

If you have a problem you just can't solve, First Coast News Anchor Anthony Austin is here to help you.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News is kicking off a new series called "Ask Anthony."

If you have a problem you just can't solve, First Coast News Anchor Anthony Austin is here to help you. It is his mission to be a voice for the voiceless.

As Anthony starts this new project, he turned to a local legend for advice.

For decades, many of our viewers said "I'm tellin' Ken!" and now former First Coast News Anchor and Reporter Ken Amaro is enjoying retirement.

Ken gave Anthony some words of wisdom on being an advocate for our viewers.

"Just listen," Ken Amaro explained. "Just let them know your heart and you will know theirs. In the process, you will know how to adequately respond. The reality is you can't help everyone, but if you can just help one..."

The "Ask Anthony" series will air every Tuesday and Thursday at 6 p.m.

If you have an issue, you can email AskAnthony@firstcoastnews.com