DIY 'Green Monster' runner set to run in final Gate River Run

Carey Hepler has been running with the contraption for close to a decade and has collected shoe donations for 23 years. Hepler is moving to Spain next year.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Carey Hepler has been running in the Gate River Run for years and says he's heard it all when it comes to shoes.

Hepler said he's seen people leave their shoes at home and come to the race in flip flops, lucky for them he's always prepared.

The Jacksonville man collects shoe donations the week leading up to the race. For the homeless and the occasional runner who comes ill-prepared on race day.

"It's very heartwarming to know there's good people and they don't have to bring me shoes," Hepler said.

Hepler volunteers for DESC, an organization working with people to cover basic needs.

About a decade ago, he wanted to spread the word and get more people to donate.

Odds are you haven't missed him if you've been to the race.

"It's like 19.5 pounds," Hepler said about his DIY 'Green Monster' contraption, a miniature version of the Hart Bridge.

The stretch of the race over the bridge is dubbed the 'Green Monster' for its difficulty.

"The Godzilla movies when Godzilla would come up the Japanese army is always trying to get Godzilla so I'm in the middle and I'm the green monster so they're trying to get me, but they can't because I'm too powerful." Hepler said.

Hepler has run in the PVC pipe contraption each year, but this year will be the last for the 'Green Monster.'

As Hepler is moving to Spain.

"He's been an icon of this race between the good work he does in the collecting of the shoes for the homeless, but he carries that makeshift Hart Bridge throughout the race and he's always ahead of me when he's doing that." longtime shoe doner, John Kearney, said.

"The race shoes that Carey and Ruth Ann Hepler collect and donate are an indispensable donation! They will last for almost a full year for the women and for several months for the men who come to DESC looking for clothing and shoes," DESC Executive Director, David Clark, said.

Hepler says he has a few people in mind to collect donations next year.

But the 'Green Monster' will be gifted to any taker once he crosses the finish line, as will years of memories.

"I think it's great that people take the time it gives you that sense of community because everything stays local," Hepler said.